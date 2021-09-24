PDP’s call for Emefiele’s resignation unpatriotic-Group

A group, Coalition of Civil Society Groups (CCSG), has warned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to stop calling for the resignation of the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, saying it was “unpatriotic in times like this.”

The group’s national president, Comrade Etuk Bassey Williams, gave the warning in a press text on Friday, noting that the party’s statement “is unguided, mischievous, and uncharitable.”

It read in part, “Following the unguided and unexpected call for CBN governor’s resignation by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), we consider it pertinent to call for restraint from any form of distraction or political mischief from the PDP.

“This political entanglement with a public institution like the CBN is unpleasant, uncalled for and should not be entertained by any patriotic Nigerian.

“After an appraisal of the statement credited to Senator Udoedehe, we observed that he neither accused Emefiele of any wrong doing nor implied that the CBN Governor was involved in any infraction; therefore the call for the resignation of Mr. Godwin Emefiele by a highly respected political party is regrettable and most uncharitable.

“We frown on the mischievous misrepresentation of the political utterance of the APC caretaker secretary, Senator John Udoedehe, by the PDP and advise that the political parties should exempt the CBN governor and the CBN in general from their political gimmick and concentrate on their political games.

“We hereby state emphatically that any act designed to frustrate efforts of Mr. Godwin Emefiele to restore the economy from its downward slope orchestrated by fall and unstable price of crude oil, rejection of our agricultural produce in foreign market, low quality of our industrial good and the advent of Covid-19 pandemic will be opposed.”