PDP’s Certificate of Return authenticate my elections as Ogun candidate – Adebutu 

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun state, Ladipupo Adebutu said the party’s Certificate of Return has shown that he is the winner of the party ticket.

A parallel governorship primary election was conducted in Ogun state which produced Mr. Segun Showumi.

However, officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) monitored the election which produced Adebutu and he was authenticated as PDP governorship candidate in Ogun state.

Adebutu who stated this Tuesday when he received Certificate of Returns alongside other 25 governorship candidates at Wadata Plaza, Abuja.

Speaking with journalists, the governorship candidate said , “the PDP has constituted, empowered a panel that was supervised, observed by INEC in accordance with laws of the land, the electoral law and this process has been found to be transparent and good enough to be authenticated today to have produced a candidate for Ogun state and this certificate certify such. This is the first time we have had such in Ogun state for a while.”

Adebutu said he is ready to reconcile with all aggrieved members of the party to ensure the PDP goes into the election proper as a formidable team to dislodged APC administration in the state.

