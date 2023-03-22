PDP’s Kefas wins Taraba governorship election 

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba State, Lt. Col. Agbu Kefas (retd), has been declared winner of the tightly contested race.

Kefas polled a total of 236,712 votes to defeat the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates, trailing him behind respectively.

Addressing journalists shortly after the declaration, Kefas called on his co-contestants in the race to join hands with him to move the State forward.

According to him, the victory was an indication of the dominance and good work of the present PDP administration has been doing in the State since 1999.

“I am grateful to God for the victory, I will do more for the people of the State to defend the mandate, I will ensure I succeed to make PDP proud, the efforts of the Taraba that voted for me will not go in vain.

“The people should have trust in us, give us maximum support, the victory is for all of us, let the opponents come, let’s work with their developmental ideas for the good of our State,” Kefas said.

