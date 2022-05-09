Peace critical to climate policy implementation – Expert

A German analyst, Mr Bernhard Potter, has described peace as critical to the implementation of climate policy in European countries, Africa and other parts of the world.

Potter, who is also the editor for Climate Policy for Taz, a media organisation in Germany, stated this during a workshop organised by Taz Foundation for African Journalists on in Berlin.

He said that issues of insecurity in some parts of the world such as Ukraine could interrupt efforts to implement the climate policy, especially the annual goal of developed countries providing $100 billion per year for climate actions in developing countries.

Climate policies include strategies to mitigate climate change which involves reducing green house gas emissions and air pollution.

He noted that emerging issues such as the use of forests for terrorist activities in some parts of Africa could discourage afforestation in some communities.

He urged participants of the workshop to create awareness and set public agenda on issues of climate change in their various countries for appropriate action.

He said Africa only emits 4 per cent of global carbon emission but more development in its region could generate more gas emission.

“In many countries, development means emission goes up as economic success requires building infrastructure and exploring gases. Global climate policy is all about how to grow economically without damaging the planet,” he said .

He said finance, adaptation and loss and damages were issues that required high level deliberation by industrialised and developing nations to facilitate addressing issues of climate change.

In his remarks, Mr Christian Jakob, an editor in Taz and one of

the organisers of the workshop, said that climate policy was included as a topic in the workshop because of its relevance to both Africa and Europe.

“The consequences of human-induced climate change are becoming more and more visible.

“European colonising countries do have a responsibility now and, according to our observation, the responses that they are offering so far are not sufficient.

“We want to give participants the opportunity to hear about it from European perspective,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

