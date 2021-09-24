Peace Day: Prepare for ex-combatants’ re-integration, MCN tells Yobe public

The European Union Managing Conflict in North-east Nigeria has asked governments and communities ravaged by Boko Haram conflicts to prepare their minds ahead of the re-integration of the ex-combatants.

The MCN state Team Leader in Yobe state, Mr. Abdulkadir Sambo, stated this in Damaturu at a one-day policy dialogue to commemorate the 2021 International Day of peace with Internally Displaced Persons, women and youth groups.

“The International week of peace is very important especially to us in the north east because of what happened in the last one decade. We are partnering colleagues, communities and stakeholders to talk about lessons we have gathered so far in our quest for peaceful and safe communities.

“All of us should prepare our minds mentally and physically for these people returning back to their communities and for the communities to also be prepared to receive them. We need to be prepared, we all know very well that this day will surely come because everybody is praying towards that,” he said.

Blueprint reports that the dialogue which was jointly undertaken by Spotlight Transparency and Othman Memorial Foundation with support from the European Union Managing Conflict in the North East, had engaged no fewer than 100 government officials, women and youth groups in Damaturu and Kasaisa communities.