Peace: Groups urge Nasarawa residence to shun stereotypes

ActionAid Nigeria, (AAN) in collaboration with Global Peace Development (GPD), and Beacon Youth Initiative (BYI) Wednesday, urged the residence of Nasarawa state to shun all forms of stereotypes for the state to developed.

Executive director GPD Mr. Ebruke Eskie made the called at the occasion of cultural peace fiesta in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital, where different culture were displayed among the ethnic groups.

He urged the residence particularly the young people from diverse cultural backgrounds to inculcate the culture of peace, tolerance and brotherhood among the heterogeneous cultures of Nasarawa state.

He said, “I have no doubt that this event will not only promote acceptance of the rich cultures of our beloved state, but also break down stereotypes and set-right preconceived notions about certain cultures by creating a platform for participants to interact with one another and build social bonding and network.”

Eskie, further challenged the young men and women not to be relegated but be more involved in decision making and shun all forms of stereotypes hindering them from their aspirations.

“The cultural peace fiesta is an event hosted and Initiated by ActionAid Nigeria, Global Peace Development (GPD) and Beacon Youth Initiative in pursuance of the “System and Structure Strengthening Approach against Radicalization to Violent Extremism (SARVE II) Project in Nasarawa State.”

“This aimed at building community resilience against violent extremism through community empowerment, creation of enabling environment and strengthening community structures towards preventing violence extremism, with targeted beneficiaries between the ages of 18-30,” he said.