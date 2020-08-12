Peace initiative condemns Kaduna killings, sues for Peace

As the world marks Youth day, Youths For Youths Leadership and Peace Advancement Initiative, YYLPAI, has strongly condemned the gruesome killings in Southern Kaduna, urging the perpetrators to sheathe their swords.

The Deputy National President of YYLPAI, Comrade Ese Esiekpe in a press statement issued on Wednesday said the federal government should do more to bring an end to the carnage.

Ese urged the federal government must act as a matter of urgency to protect the people in the area, while bringing the sponsors and perpetrators to book because the dastardly act has brought shame and ridicule to Nigeria before the global community.”

We also urged the security agencies to up their game of securing and protecting the people as well as instilling sanity and peaceful coexistence among the people.

“The continued killings in Southern kaduna is vexatious, uncalled for and unwarranted”.

“We the youths believed that enough has not been done By the security agencies to stop the carnage, serious measures should be put in place to build confidence.

“We also call on the State government to eschew favouritism and bias in resolving the conflict, enough is enough,” she said.