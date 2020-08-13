Peace-makers best to live with – NCPC boss

The executive secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has said peace-makers were the best people on earth to live with. Rev. Pam stated this recently in Abuja when members of the Benue state Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board paid him a congratulatory visit.

According to a press statement issued by the Commission’s head of media, Celestine Toruka, the NCPC boss SAID peace-making was biblical and eternal for “blessed are the peace-makers for they shall inherit the Kingdom of God.”

He thanked the delegation and described Benue state as his second home “considering my robust relationship with the good people of the state.”

He said he was in Kaduna to meet with the governor over the killings in Southern Kaduna, adding that he was also in Benue to navigate peace between the Tiv and the Jukun.

The NCPC boss bemoaned “the alarming rate of abscondment during pilgrimages which have given the Commission a bad name,” and urged the delegation to join hands with the Commission to “put an end to this ugly situation.”

Earlier, the leader of the delegation and who is the special adviser to the governor on religious matters, Blessed Favour Onah, told the NCPC helmsman that the people of Benue were overwhelmed when the news of his appointment relayed.

According to Onah, Rev. Pam has always distinguished himself in any assignment given to him and described him as “a man with excellent spirit.”

He urged Rev. Pam to remain focused, adding that his appointment was a motivation to them.