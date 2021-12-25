Anambra: APC stakeholders pass vote of confidence on state chairman

The stakeholders of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Anambra State, Friday, passed a vote of confidence on the party leadership led by Hon. Basil Ejidike as caretaker chairman.

The stakeholders comprising chairmen, youth leaders, women leaders, secretaries and other key officers from 326 electoral wards, 21 local government areas, three zonal offices, state executives and members at a meeting held at the party office in Awka, the state capital, adviced those they described as detractors to ceasefire and join Ejidike leadership to reposition the party.

According to them, with Ejidike as chairman, APC would not only takeover Anambra state but also maintain it stands as an unbeatable national party in the state.

Mr Nwakaibe Okagbue, the Caretaker Chairman of APC, Onitsha North LGA, who moved the vote of confidence and supported by voice votes of others, said the affirmation was in line with the decision of the National leadership of the party to that effect.

The Caretaker National Chairman of APC, Mai Mala Buni, had in a letter dated December 16 signed by Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, the Secretary, Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), affirmed Ejidike as Anambra state chairman of the party, and urged security agents “to disregard dissidents trying to cause trouble in the party.”

Addressing the stakeholders, the state chairman, Hon. Basil Ejidike, thanked the party for reposing confidence on his leadership, assuring that APC under his watch would never allow local political parties to outshine them.

Ejidike, who distributed bags of rice and others to the stakeholders in the spirit of Christmas and New year festivities, further extended hands of fellowship to all members, as well as sought cooperations and collaborations of all with a view to take APC to a promised land.