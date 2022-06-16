Peace, unity hallmark of civil service – Gende 

The civil service is the engine room of national development, and must be sustained through understanding and cooperation among the staff, Director of Human Resources Management (HRM) in the Federal Ministry of Education, Mr. David Gende, has said.

Mr. Gende, who made this remark Thursday at the presentation of awards to members of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), cooperation, understanding and peace are key elements that guide efficiency and productivity in the civil service and urged members to live as a family.

The HRM, who said: “I am not an emperor but a leader in the hierarchy of the service,” was among several others given the award of Life Senior Fellow of the ASCSN.

He commended the senior civil servants for contributing to the peace and development of the country amid festering socio-economic and security hiccups; charging them not to give up on the nation.

Others who received the Life Senior Fellow of the ASCSN include Dr Mrs. Oyaide Erihyoja Juliana, an Assistant Director in the Federal Ministry of Education; and Mr Richard Pheelangwa, a Deputy Director in the ministry.

Speaking with Blueprint shortly after the recognition, Dr Oyaide said she was fulfilled for being recognised for the moderate efforts offered as national service. She promised to do the best she could to uplift the civil service and the nation.

