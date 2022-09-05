Peacekeeping: Why we are creating awareness, training youths in Nigeria – UN Ambassadors

Some United Nations (UN) Peace Ambassadors drawn from globally-recognised organisations have explained that they are currently embarking on creating robust awareness on the need to ensure peaceful co-existence due to the position Nigeria occupies in Africa.

Captain Hounakey Kafu-Ata of the International Organisation of Peace Promoters UN who was among the organisers of an International Peace Summit held in Abuja on Saturday September 3, 2022 said they are mobilising youths to be positive change agents in parts of the country.

He said under the United Nations peacekeeping and promotion packages, lots of youth will be trained as from September 26 as peace chaplains in various communities and states.

He said, “Nigeria is the heart of the entire Africa, and neglecting peace in Nigeria is a very global risk for our continent. Our presence is to empower men and women in order to save people from any form of atrocity that could destroy the society.

“Every African country is concerned about Nigeria. After the Abuja programme which happened on September 3, we are going to Abeokuta on the 10th of this month to train and empower youths on peace mediation.

“Also, on the 14th of September, we will be in Portharcourt, Rivers state to the same with the youth there. From September 26, our United Nations chaplain officers training that will be carried out for two week. After this, those that will be trained will officially become international chaplain officers in Nigeria. They will help us handle minor problems that may arise in Nigeria.

“Aside this, we also train Justice of Peace, International Police officers that will help to carry out the six main areas as listed in our mandate.

Also speaking, International President /Chairman of Board of Directors of the NGO MJPP/IOYPP and IAWPA Representative for ECOWAS Youth to United Nations, Ambassador Cdt. Johaness Makouvia JP., said for one to function as a mediator, the same has to know how to manage conflict.

In his presentation, President, Foundation for the Support of Nigerian Veterans, Brig. Gen. Lonsdale Oladeji Adeoye (Rtd), while dwelling on the broad essence of peace said, “Living together in peace is all about accepting differences and having the ability to listen to, recognise, respect and appreciate others, as well as living in a peaceful and united way.

“Additionally, we need to be desirous of living and acting together. We should also note and be guided by the fact that, we are united in our differences and diversity. Having this knowledge or coming to this understanding, will help us to build a more sustainable world of peace, solidarity and harmony.

“Ultimately, promoting peace and co-operation in society, would therefore require that, we engage and invest more in reconciliatory measures and acts of service, while at the same time encouraging forgiveness and compassion among individuals.

“Importantly also, we need to evolve measures and mechanisms, that would, promote positive, dynamic participatory processes in our society, in which dialogue is encouraged and conflicts are resolved in a spirit of mutual understanding and cooperation.”

Other speakers including General Overseer, Faith Hill Prophetic Assembly/Director General (DG), Pan African Institute For Development, West Africa, Abuja (PAID-WA) Arch. Bishop Dr. Emmanuel Musa Jato, National Secretary, Jamiyyatu Asarideen Attijaniya, JA’AMA’A, Sayyadi Alqasim Yahaya Inyass, and Secretary General, Universal Peace Federation Dr. George Ekpot reasoned that Nigeria is endowed with necessary human and capital resources, but peace was needed to engender meaningful infrastructural and other developments.

