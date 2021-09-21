Peace’s Day: NUPEC has blueprint to solve insecurity – Nneji

Commandant General of the National Unity and Peace Corps (NUPEC) Dr. Chinedu Nneji, has revealed that the Corps has developed a blueprint on how to resolve obvious insecurity bedeviling Nigeria.

Nneji assured that the blueprint will be deployed to work as soon as National Assembly legislate its bill and the Corps is commissioned by the federal government.

Speaking Tuesday in Abuja at the 2021 United Nations’ International Day of Peace celebration organised by the Corps, the NUPEC boss said his leadership has trained and certified conflict resolution experts who are ready and waiting to be deployed at work upon legislation.

According to Nneji, there are many challenges bordering on security, famers’ and herders clashes, banditry, Boko Haram, inter-communual clashes, desertification, Ozone layer depletion, floods, erosion menace secessionist agitation, youths restivenes resulting from unemployment, drug abuse, kidnapping, among others.

Nneji solicited for the cooperation of the federal government and her agencies to support as he called for a National Peace Summit where all interest group in Nigeria will have the opportunity of presenting their interests.

“Every problem has an expiring date and a solution. The solution to Nigeria’s problem lies in dialogue. It is obvious that the insecurity in the country is affecting our country’s economy negatively. National Unity and Peace Corps (NUPEC) has already developed a “Blueprint” on how to resolve these teething challenges bedeviling our beloved country.

“The Blueprint will be quickly deployed at work upon legislation by the National Assembly and the commissioning of the Corps by the federal government,” Nneji said.

The event was well attended by many senior government officials.