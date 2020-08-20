Peak season surcharge by liners’ll lead to job looses, inflation – NSC boss

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Barr. Hassan Bello, has described the new charge by liners as against the growth of the Nigerian economy, insisting that its implementation would lead to job looses and inflation.

He stated this while addressing representatives of the organised private sector in Lagos at a meeting to protest the implementation of the “Peak Season Surcharge” by shipping companies.

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), along with the organised private sector are set to battle shipping firms over the introduction of “Peak Season Surcharge” on all imported cargoes.

The group said it would pull its strength and resources together to ensure that the move by shipping companies to introduce the obnoxious charges is rejected by the federal government and stakeholders.

Bello wondered how liners expect other businesses to grow when , according to him, companies are still grappling with the effects of COVID-19 pandemic as well as other local charges.

He said liners did not give the organised private sector the opportunity of negotiating the charges before slamming it on them.

“We are still grappling with the effects of local charges on the cost of doing business. Nigerian Ports is the costliest. Aside, no duration was given for the charge which means there is no end to its implementation” he added.

On her part, the Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza, Bala Usman, urged stakeholders to say “No” to the implementation.

Usman who was represented at the protest by the General Manager, Tariff and Billing, Abubakar Garba Umar, said the introduction of the new charge would affect the revenue of NPA.

She said importers would now abandon their cargoes at the port, adding that it will further worsen the congestion at the terminals.

“While we at NPA is making frantic effort to evacuate overtime cargoes and also encouraging owners to evacuate them. This will further worsen the situation. It will also have negative effect on the economy.

“NPA will join forces with the Nigerian Shippers’ Council and organised private sector in ensuring that the fresh charge is rejected outrightly” she said.