Pelumi ready to dorn the Nigeria’s colour

Oxford City FC of England U-23 Captain Pelumi Maxwell has revealed his readiness to shift his allegiance to Nigeria if given the opportunity.

The skillful defender who was born in England, but of Nigerian parents said it will be a thing of joy for him to represent his country in at any level.

Quoting his words, he said “I first started playing football at the age of 6 for my local football team Blackbirds Leys FC. I played there for 4 years. I then joined my local team Littlemore FC. I was doing very well at the club in my first season, in that same season, I got scouted for Oxford City FC.

I joined Oxford city in 2014 aged 12 since then, I have played up the age groups, in 2019 I got called up to County football which includes the best players in around Oxfordshire to play other couties. I have all the qualities, and will hopefully sign up for the first team next football season. I am very versatile in the defense line” he said.

Pelumi who is defensively though and very aggressive said he will be available to play at the U-23 level if called upon.