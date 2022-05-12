PenCom approves continuation of contributor data recapture exercise

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has invited all Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders to visit any branch of their Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) to participate in the ongoing Data Recapture Exercise (DRE).

The exercise is for both active contributors and retirees whose data have not been recaptured. The DRE is in compliance with the directive of the federal government that all data generating organisations should harmonise their databases with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

PenCom said in a statement in Abuja Thursday that it is also consistent with the need to have a credible database of all RSA holders in Nigeria.

According to the statement, “Consequently, all active contributors are hereby advised to visit their PFAs and provide the following documents to complete the data recapture:

i. Staff Identity Card or any one of the following:

• National Driver’s License; or

• Permanent Voter’s Card; or

• International Passport (mandatory for non-Nigerians).

ii. Enrollment Slip issued by NIMC

iii. Birth Certificate or Sworn Affidavit of Age Declaration.

“For retirees, who are either on programmed withdrawal or annuity, they are expected to present the following documents:

i. National Driver’s License or any one of the following:

• Permanent Voter’s Card; or

• International Passport (mandatory for non-Nigerians).

ii. Enrollment Slip issued by NIMC

iii. Letter of Retirement issued by the employer to the retiree.

“ All RSA holders, who have had a name change (either their surnames or first names or both after registration), they should present the following documents to their PFAs:

i. Marriage

Certificate (only applicable in the case of marriage)

ii. Newspaper publication for change of name

iii. Sworn affidavit

iv. Confirmation letter for change of name from employer (if still in employment).

