PenCom automates pre-retirement verification, enrolment exercise

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has announced it has automated the Pre-Retirement Verification Enrolment Exercise.

This was disclosed by PenCom in an online statement published on Twitter on Friday.

The statement said that the PenCom DG, Aisha Dahir-Umar has prioritized I.T as a key enabler of service delivery in the pension sector.

The annual enrolment exercises by the Commission are usually conducted at selected centres in the six geo-political zones of the country. Consequently, prospective retirees were required to travel to the nearest Enrolment Centre to be verified and enrolled. There is no gainsaying that the exercise was a bit cumbersome for the prospective retirees who had to bear the cost of travelling, amidst other inconveniences.

Although PenCom has been working towards automating the enrolment process for the convenience of prospective retirees, the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic in the early 2020 provided more impetus. The Commission’s commitment to the health and wellbeing of retirees was the motivation in redoubling efforts at ensuring that the lofty goal of automating the enrolment process was attained.