PenCom begins online verification, enrolment for FG retirees June 20





Director-General of PenCom, Aisha Dahir-Umar

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) Thursday announced that the 2022 online verification and enrolment exercise for retirees/prospective retirees of Federal Government Treasury-Funded Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) will commence on 20 June, 2022.



A statement from PenCom said the following groups are eligible for the Online Verification and Enrolment Exercise: i. Employees of Federal Government Treasury-Funded MDAs scheduled to retire in 2022 ii. Employees of Federal Government Treasury-funded MDAs who missed the enrolment exercises in previous years Prerequisite for the Enrolment Prior to enrolment, all retirees/prospective retirees are required to visit their PFAs and undergo the data recapture exercise.



According to the statement, “This entails retirees/prospective retirees providing their personal details including their National Identity Number (NIN).

Retirees/Prospective retirees who had undergone the data recapture exercise earlier are not required to repeat it. Options for the Enrolment

“The enrolment options are as follows: i. Self-Assisted Retirees/prospective retirees are required to visit PenCom’s website (www.pencom.com.ng) and upload their employment details as well as scanned copies of required documents before proceeding to their respective PFAs for physical verification and enrolment.



“The step by step procedure for the online enrolment is hosted on the PenCom website. ii. Pension Desk Officer/PFA-Assisted Retirees/prospective retirees who are unable to complete the online registration for any reason could approach the Pension Desk Officer of their respective MDAs or visit their PFAs for assistance,” the statement explained.



PenCom also stated that the verification and enrolment by all concerned must be completed on or before 31 August, 2022.

