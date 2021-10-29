PenCom extends 2021 online verification, enrollment exercise

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has extended the online verification and enrollment exercise for 2021 retirees, and prospective retirees of the Federal Government Treasury Funded Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The Head, Corporate Communications of PenCom, Mr. Peter Aghahowa, made the disclosure in a statement Friday in Abuja.

He said PenCom had developed an online application that automated the Annual Pre-Retirement Verification and Enrolment Exercise for retirees/prospective retirees of Treasury- Funded federal government MDAs.

Aghahowa said the online enrolment application went live on September 1, and retirees and prospective retirees were given a deadline of October 29, to conclude the enrolment process.

He said only employees of the federal government Treasury-Funded MDAs were eligible to participate in the 2021 online verification and enrollment exercise.

He said the exercise involved “employees who retired from January to October 2021, employees who are due to retire from November to December 2021 and retirees that missed the previous enrollment exercises from 2007 to 2019.”

“The affected retirees/prospective retirees are required to visit PenCom’s website www.pencom.gov.ng to initiate the online enrollment process by registering and capturing their employment details.

“Also, upload scanned copies of the required documents before proceeding to their respective Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) for the physical verification and enrollment.”

He said in the Pension Desk Officer (PDO) PFA-Assisted Registration, retirees, and prospective retirees unable to complete their online registration could approach the PDOs of their respective MDAs or visit their PFAs for assistance.

(NAN)