PenCom, NAICOM sign pact on life insurance policy for employees

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) and the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) signed off the Revised Regulation on Retiree Life Annuity, the Guidelines on Group Life Insurance Policy for employees and CPS retiree pack.

In an event held Monday in Abuja, both regulators also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

In a statement signed by management of the Commission, the signing ceremony is the outcome of the collaborative efforts of PenCom and NAICOM.

The revised Regulations and Guidelines provide clarity on the provisions of the PRA 2014 in areas relating to Retiree Life Annuity with focus on guiding stakeholders to make informed decision, ensure safety of Retiree Life Annuity funds and assets, address concerns of mis-selling and de-marketing by pension and insurance operators as well as bringing stability into the financial sector of the economy.