PenCom wants Pension Reform Act 2014 reviewed

The National Assembly has been urged to organise a public hearing in order to provide an avenue for stakeholders to formally make input into the proposed amendments.

This is sequel to the recent retreat organized by the National Pension Commission (PenCom) on the review of the (PRA 2014) in Abuja.

The retreat aimed to identify salient issues to be reviewed in the PRA 2014 as a prelude to advancing legislative action on the Bill.

The PRA 2014 was enacted following a review of the initial Pension Reform Act of 2004, which introduced legal and institutional frameworks of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and established PenCom to regulate and supervise all pension matters in Nigeria.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the retreat held on 12 January, 2022, the Director General of PenCom, Aisha Dahir-Umar, informed the participants that the PRA 2014 codified one of the most important socio-economic reform initiatives of the Federal Government, leading to a pension industry that has accumulated pension assets in excess of N13 trillion invested in various aspects of the Nigerian economy.

She noted that the review is a corollary to some implementation challenges encountered with certain sections of the Act not long after its enactment in July 2014.