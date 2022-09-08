PENGASSAN to Buhari: Oil theft threatening our jobs, urges probe 

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) Thursday raised the alarm that the activities of crude oil theft as well as pipeline vandalism in the oil-rich region is threatening jobs of her members.

President of the association, Comrade Festus Osifo, who spoke during a nationwide protest against crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism, also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency hold all the service chiefs responsible for the economy saboteurs.

The workers, who converged at the Unity Fountain, Abuja, lamented that all her engagements with government and other stakeholders on the need to end the challenges faced by the sector did not yield result, hence the protest.

Comrade Osifo further alleged that most security personnel operating in the region were conniving with the criminals, calling for their prosecution to serve as deterrent

“We have engaged the security agencies and some government agencies on the issue but unfortunately nothing serious has been done to mitigate the issue. We have also proffered solutions that will help end the menace of oil theft and vandalism which are causing the country so much. But all our advice seems to go into deaf ears, and that’s why we are on the streets today protesting.

“Government must develop the muscles and political will to go after oil thieves. The GMD of NNPC last week said that everybody is involved in the oil theft. Everybody he meant are the security agencies, some oil and gas workers, host communities and some other Nigerians.

“So it is a total collusion and connivance. That means that security agencies cannot be exempted from the ongoing oil theft.”

“We can no longer condole this. Government must sit up. The fact is that those who perpetrate this criminal act are not children but big men, because the equipment you need to vandalize a pipeline is so sophisticated that you must have access to enough money to obtain it,” he said.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

WhatsApp

