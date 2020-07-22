Pension assets hit N10.6trn in May

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has disclosed that the country’s total pension assets increased to N10.8 trillion as of May 2020, up from N10.6 trillion in April this year.

The report, which was published on the PenCom website, also revealed that the total number of Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders had increased from N8.8 million as it was last reported, to more than 9 million as of May this year.

The report went further to break down the various asset classes in which the pension funds have been invested. For instance, a bulk of the funds, about N7.2 trillion representing 66.7 per cent, was invested in Federal Government’s Securities. The table below contains the complete breakdown.

Meanwhile, PenCom’s Acting Director-General, Aisha Dahir-Umar, said pension fund managers have been very cautious about where they invest. She also offered further explanation, saying:

“Since the introduction of the Multi-Fund Structure that created four different funds, the investment of the funds has varied from one another. Fund 1 has a maximum limit of 30 percent, Fund II has a maximum of 25 percent and Fund IV allows maximum of five percent.

“The allowable exposures to variable income instruments have been designed such that Fund I has the highest allowable limit, followed by Fund II, III and IV. This reduces the risk and uncertainty of contributors in line with their ages.’’

Apparently, many companies have been unable to recruit new employees since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Nigeria and wrought economic challenges in different sectors. Unfortunately, PFAs’ failure to open sign up new RSA accounts could affect the total pension assets in the long run.