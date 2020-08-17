A group, Coalition for Justice and National Rebirth, has called for the immediate discontinuation of the trial of Abdulrasheed Maina at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Maina, a former chairman of Presidential Task Force on Pension Reform is currently standing trial before Justice Okon Abang.

Maina was docked on a 12-count charge bordering on alleged operation of fictitious accounts, fraud and money laundering.

He is also facing trial at an FCT High Court alongside one Ann Igwe Olachi, who was his secretary.

The group insisted that Maina should be praised for some of the recoveries made during his tenure.

The group stated that he deserved five percent of the total sum recovered as the pension boss.

The group’s spokesman, Shehu Abdullahi, addressed a press conference in Abuja, Sunday, said; “Maina ought to be praised and not vilified for helping the federal government in recovering N1.6trillion and N1.3trillion respectively.

“The current trial and Prosecution of Abdulrasheed Maina by the EFCC has taken up an ignorable amount of media space, and it only seems fair that the opposing side of the story be relayed.”

According to Abdullahi, the task force under Maina’s supervision assisted the government in recovering over N1.6 trillion worth of assets and cash on one hand and another N282 billion cash which the former Minister of Finance, Okonjo Iweala lodged at the CBN.

“The minister it would be recalled also told the 7th Senate that she had the approval of the president to use N74 billion from Maina’s recovery to augment the 2012 Budget”.

“Maina single handedly gave out intelligence to Muhammadu Buhari led government that led to the recovery of another N1.3trillion while still in exile,” the coalition said.