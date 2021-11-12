Pension review: We’ve paid N7bn to 24,000 pensioners – PTAD

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has disclosed that it had reviewed and paid the sum of N7 billion to 24,000 pensioners across the country.

Its executive secretary, Dr. Chioma Ejikeme, made the disclosure Friday during the unveiling of a new online application to pensioners code-named “I’m Alive” at a stakeholders’ forum for North-west in Kano.

According to her, the Covid-19 pandemic has thrown the whole world into serious setback which resulted in grounding all activities globally.

She, however, said despite the challenges, PTAD continued to pay monthly pensions promptly, resolving complaints and clearing accrued arrears, death benefits in addition to making one-off payments of some defunct agencies such as the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO), Ex-workers of Aluminium Smelter Company of Nigeria (ALSCON), as well as some pensioners of NITEL/MTEL.

She said, “2020, I also approved the commencement of an expanded re-validation and re-computation exercise in a bid to on-board verified pensioners not on payroll, clear all outstanding pension arrears and resolve all complaints of short payments and outstanding gratuities for the civil service pensioners and their next of kins.

“We have successfully paid 18 out of the 24 months’ accrued arrears from the consequential adjustment across all the operational departments. We plan to pay the remaining six months before the end of the year.”