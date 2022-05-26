Pensioners blast govs over ‘paltry monthly’ pensions to members

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) has slammed state Governors over the monthly pensions which they described as paltry paid to their members as against the 30, 000 naira new minimum wage.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the South-South/South-East Regional Meeting of NUP in Uyo Thursday, the national president, Chief Godwin Ikechukwu, lamented that pensioners in many states earn as low as N600, N800, N1,000, and 1,200.

He described the act as disturbing and wicked against the senior citizens who laboured for the nation for many years.

Ikechukwu said: “Recently, governor’s who do want to pay pension now created payment through contractors and from there the contractors always take their caught level little or nothing for the pensioners.

“We are calling on the federal government that is fully in charge of payment of pension in Nigeria under section 1733 to stop payment of pension through contractors.

The president stated that their members should be given professional training to handle all issues bordering on pension and other benefits to retirees.

He said the union would schedule a meeting to persuade all governors sitting on their benefits.

He said although there were complaints against the federal government, they are very minimal because FG has ensured that pensioners are paid all their entitlements as and when due.

Earlier in his address, the state chairman of NUP, Obong E. D Ekpo, lamented that the union in Akwa Ibom for over 20 years had been denied access to the state governor to discuss issues bordering on retirees.

