Pensioners lament irregular payment of entitlements in Ebonyi

Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Ebonyi state council, on Tuesday decried lopsidedness and irregular payment of their gratuities, pensions, and other entitlement due to retirees’ civil servants in the state.

The union observed that the act has brought untold hardship and untimely death to her members in the state and call on the state Governor Engr David Umahi to look into their plight.

Chief Nwofe Donatus Okemini, chairman of the group disclosed this on Tuesday at Peoples Club, during this year’s Pensioners’ Day celebration in the state.

He said; “Payments of gratuity, pensions and others are lopsided because some are paid 10 percent, 20 percent, 30 percent and some 40 per cent, while others are under siege because their case is not known.

“No bio-data capture; so the system adopted is muddled up as some are not paid at all and no one talks about it anymore”, he said.

He noted that the union had recently addressed a letter to the state governor seeking to offset the remaining arrears owe their members but all to no avail.

He said no local government pensioner has been paid October, 2016 pension till date.

He said “Five local government areas such as Ishielu, Ikwo, Abakaliki, Ezza North and Ebonyi have not been paid February, 2017 pension till date due to short provision of pension fund then and it seems abandoned.

“They have decided to unjustly discriminate, deprive and marginalise local government pensioners who have not committed any spiritual or moral sin that would warrant such economic sanction of this nature.” he said.

But, speaking on behalf of the state government, Mrs. Lilian Nwankwo who served as the chairman pension board in the state reiterated that the state government had addressed the plights of pensioners in the state.

According to her, “The board will always strive to make sure that there is a synergy with other government agencies associated with pension matters to ensure that the welfare of pensioners in the state is kept at premium.”

