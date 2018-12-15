Pensioners to Buhari: Your administration the best

Some retirees, under the aegis of Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Contributory Pension Scheme Sector (NUPCPS), have commended President Muhammadu Buhari, describing his administration as “the best” they had seen in 14 years of the pensions’ scheme.

This was contained in a letter dated December 10, 2018, signed by the Chairman of the union, Comrade Sylva C. Nwaiwu.

The pensioners said they were registering their “unanimous acknowledgement and commendation of the good performance” of the administration in the Contributory Pension Scheme sector in

particular, and the Nigerian Pension Industry in general.

A statement by the Special Adviser on Media and publicity, Femi Adesina, indicated that the union disclosed that the consensus was reached during the union’s third Post-inaugural Congress/Interactive

Session with the National Pension Commission (PenCom) held last month in Maitama, Abuja.

Distancing from partisan politicking, the Union stated that it was made of “elder statesmen and women who must stand for the truth, no matter whose ox is gored,” adding that “we owe no one any apology for expressing the truth we know about the good works of your administration.”

“Your administration inherited huge pension liabilities as a result of the excesses and recklessness of the previous administration which mismanaged pension funds meant for the payment of retirement

benefits…Nevertheless, your contribution in just few years in office is one of the best we have seen in the 14 years of the existence of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) in our nation.

“Your insight, determination, political will and commitment as demonstrated in the release of bailout funds to ameliorate the sufferings of Nigerian workers/pensioners is unequalled and highly appreciated by the union and other stakeholders,” the Union added.

It urged President Buhari to “complete the good work you have started” by authorising additional bailout to clear the outstanding backlog from last year.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.