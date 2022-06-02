Pensioners to mobilise for ‘friendly’ candidates in 2023 general elections





The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) has said they have begun mobilisation for “pensioners friendly” candidates across Nigeria in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The President of NUP, Comrade Godwin Abumisi, while speaking with Journalists in Abuja said the senior citizens were keenly and curiously watching the political space and ongoing aggressive campaigns being embarked upon by the various aspirants vying for different positions under different political parties.

According to him, “Certainly the pensioners shall pitch their tent with the presidential/gubernatorial aspirants who are committed and more disposed to their cause and plight by massively casting their votes for them in order to secure their tomorrow.

“We are still watching them and for the first time in Nigeria, we are going to make sure anybody who will not be disposed favourably to pensioners in Nigeria is going to fail in the elections. A time has come when the politicians will stop taking us for granted.”

Speaking further, the union leader applauded Pensions Transition Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) for embarking on result oriented actions that are easing many challenges faced by pensioners in accessing their pensions.

He said PTAD is bringing succour and smiles to Nigerian pensioners through their various policies and interventions which he disclosed has brought noticeable less agitation and outcry.

He said PTAD could not be “held responsible for delay of monthly pensons or any related payments as misconceived by the misinformed general public.”

He said the introduction of PTAD’s ‘I Am Alive’ application software designed to routinely check the status of aliveness of pensioners and removing death cases from the database and payroll, has eliminated the rigorous physical verification exercise but most importantly, saved the federal government billions of naira.

“Even though I salute many state governors who are prompt in paying monthly pensions to our state pensioners, it is on records that majority of the state pensioners have not received a fine of their gratuity since retirement between 5 – 10 years.

“More worrisome, almost all the state governors choose not to review the monthly pensions of their retirees as provided in section 173(3) and 210(3) of the 1999 constitution as amended.

“With all sense of respect and responsibility, I call on the state governors as a matter of national emergency to immediately set up committee jointly with our state council’s across the country to work out modalities on how state governors will liquidate all the outstanding entitlements that had accrued over the years,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

