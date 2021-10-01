Pensioners urge Buhari to take result-oriented actions against insecurity

The Federal Parastatals and Private Sector Pensioners Association of Nigeria (FEPPPAN) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to take actions that would bring to an end the security challenges in the country.

The group while felicitating with Nigerian pensioners across the country, federal and private retirees in particular and all Nigerians in the celebration of the country’s 61 years of independence, said insecurity is hampering progress and development in Nigeria.

According to a statement jointly signed by FEPPPAN President-General, General Secretary and National Public Relations Officer, Chief Temple Ubani, Mr Franklin Enrile and Mr Jonathan Iyoo, the union noted that pensioners at the federal level are having the best of time in the time Buhari regime, and appreciated the Minister of Labour and Employment, the Accountant-General of the Federation, the Executive Secretary of Pensions Transition Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) and all other persons and agencies of government who has contributed to the smooth payment of pensions monthly.

FEPPPAN, however, expressed sadness on the alarming insecurity in the country, urging the federal and state governments to urgently take actions to mitigate the excruciating challenges and high cost of living currently bedevilling the country.

The statement underscored the importance of security to every facets of the country’s economy, especially in regards to free movement of people, goods and services. It also noted that the alarming news of insecurity in every part of the country, calls for immediate result-oriented action to avoid a total state of anarchy.