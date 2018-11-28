People are plotting to remove me illegally – Hon. Nungwa 

All Progressive Congress (APC) lawmaker, representing Kwande- West constituency in the Benue state House of Assembly, Hon. Benjamin Nungwa has said that there are plots to illegally removed him from his seat. He also called on the Speaker of the House of Assembly to rise up and protect the sanctity of the hallow chamber by rejecting plans of some people to resort to self- help. The Makurdi division of the Appeal Court in a ruling on pre- election matters delivered two weeks ago, sacked the House of Assembly member representing Kwande West Hon. Benjamin Nungwa and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issued certificate of return to Hon. Hemen Bôkô. The Appeal Court also ordered that Bôkô, who was his opponent during the primaries, should be sworn- in immediately. But in a press statement signed by his lawyer, Bemva Akortsaha, and made available to newsmen yesterday in Makurdi, Hon. Nungwa urged APC as a party and the lawmakers of the Benue House of Assembly members to be aware that he has filed notice of appeal and transmitted same to Supreme Court. He said the status quo remains. According to him, even though his challenger, who is contesting the primaries that produced him as candidate, has won at the Court of Appeal, he should wait for the final determination of the matter. “Once a matter is before a court of law, none of the parties can legally or lawfully take any unilateral action. “Since the court of Appeal victory was a pre- election matter, it is permitted by law to go all the way to the Supreme Court. I am therefore urging my opponent, Hon. Boko to wait for the outcome of the highest court in the land.’’

