People don’t respect us, they think we’re cheap – Fati Isa Asirka

Fati D. Isa Asirka, the Cameroonian-Nigerian, tells ALIYU ASKIRA in this chat that her entrance into Kannywood was like a miracle as she used to sell costumes and other software to Kannywood actors and actresses. She reveals that she never dreamt of being an actress until…

Your journey into Kannywood

One day, my friend who aws already engaged to appear in a film was later stopped from doing so by her fiancé and the film had to continue. So, the producer of the film used my picture on the film’s posters because my friend that was about to be married looks exactly like me. That was how I ended up in Kannywood, and my friend has been happily married now for some years.

Becoming a full-time professional

When I decided to make it a full-time career, I approached one Aminu Bala and Sani Sule Katsina, the executive chairman of Right Time Media. The two of them assisted me and before you knew it, I was into acting as a full-time business.

Are there bag eggs in Kannywood?

Well, if a lady wants to join Kannywood and proves to be desperate, people will take advantage of her or if she insists that she must play a lead role in her first film, this will also come with a price. The simple fact is that it is the way one presents himself or herself before people or society that he or she will be judged by. As for me, I cannot remember the first time I made N 1 million. I had been fortunate to make money before joining Kannywood; I was in the business of supplying banks, Kannywood stakeholders, other customers as well as civil servants software such as shoes, bags, jewelry and others before I joined Kannywood. So, nobody will look at me and ask me to compromise my body before giving me a role.

Your saddest moment so far

Yes, my saddest moment so far was when I was called a prostitute by a Keke Napep rider. That fateful day, my friends and I were about to cross Zoo Road to Tradessy’s Studios to take pictures when one Keke Napep rider nearly hit us and when we complained to him, he looked at us and said ‘look at these ashawo karwa.’ He told us that ‘you not Hausa film actresses; as far as I am concerned you people are cheap prostitutes.’ Since then, whenever I remember the incident, it pains me a lot because acting is a decent profession like being a lawyer, journalist, banker, or businessman.

Our society should understand that what they see and what they think about us is just their imagination. This is because ours is to act out a script, collect your pay and go home. In most cases what we try to portray to society is what is actually happening within our environment, it is just like the mirror. If you look at it, you will definitely see yourself. There was this story of a monkey that goes to the stream to drink water, when he saw his picture down inside the water, he laughed and said people are saying he is ugly, but the picture he sees in the water is uglier than him. Of course the monkey failed to understand that it was his own picture. This is what society should know about actors and actresses; they only entertain people by exposing what some people are hiding. So, people should stop referring to us as prostitutes.

Attributes, gains

Let me tell you this, even though I’m very beautiful by all standards and people usually urge me to go to some of the communication outfits like Glo, MTN, Airtel and other multi-national organisations to solicit for ambassadorship of their companies, I will not do so because I’m fully aware of what is happening there and the stories about how some of my colleagues got such ambassadorship and endorsements. I’m happy being a business lady, an actress and also networking for some directors and producers. This is what I intend to do until I settle down as a housewife and continue with my business.