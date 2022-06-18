Perennial power outage: AEDC drops fresh hint

The management of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), Saturday, announced measures to improve power supply in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and its franchise areas.

According to the company, part of the measures include the purchase of 81 new distribution transformers, the repair of 78no existing transformers, and the maintenance of 34 transformers.

The company, which also has power distribution franchise in Kogi, Niger and Nassarawa states, said it was working with other industry partners and stakeholders to address the problems of low generation and systems instability.

The AEDC’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Adeoye Fadeyibi, in a statement he issued in Abuja, also apologized for the persistent poor power supply, saying that consumers’ pains and trauma were felt.

He said: “We, the management of Abuja Electricity, acknowledge the terrible and persistent poor state of electricity supply to your various homes and offices. We honestly feel your pains and trauma, and we plead for your continued understanding, while not absolving ourselves of our responsibilities.

“We are working in concert with other industry partners and stakeholders to address the broader concerns of low generation and systems instability. We also write to intimate you our dear Customers of some quick-win intervention projects that we at Abuja Electricity have specifically recently undertaken with the sole objective of quickly improving supply of power to our franchise area.

“First among this is the fact that we are in various stages of discussions with some Power developers capable of giving us, within a few months, a good level of embedded power generation to boost and complement whatever else we get from the National Grid, this is especially for the purposes of improving supply to Metropolitan FCT.

“Additionally, aside to the low generation being experienced nationwide, we at AEDC have embarked upon some 40 QUICK WIN PROJECTS that are geared towards rehabilitating our network and thereby increase availability and customer satisfaction. They range from de-loading the overloaded feeders, Purchase of 81 new Distribution transformers and repair of 78no existing Distribution transformers.

“We are also carrying out major maintenance on 34 Power transformers. We assure you again that our sincere and much desired goal is to provide you with acceptable levels of power always. Our collective effort as a management team in the pursuit of this goal is not limited only to the above-mentioned interventions. We seek everyday new ways to achieve this objective quickly and efficiently.

“And we commit to you that in a matter of weeks to a few months (staggered), depending on the duration of these different projects, the power supply situation overall will be significantly improved. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we continue to strive towards meeting your expectations in having world-class power supply in the Abuja franchise area.”

