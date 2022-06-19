Perish idea of Muslim-Muslim ticket, consider Lalong, Northern group warns Tinubu

A Northern based pro-Democracy and good governance group on the aiges of Coalition of Arewa Youth Alliance for Good Governance (CAYAGG) has joined in the call to the hierarchy and stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to perish the idea of Muslim-Muslim ticket.

In a statement released to Blueprint Sunday in Abuja, Deputy National Convener of the group, Com. Abdullahi Muhammad underscored the significance of inclusiveness in politics, especially in a sensitive and religious fragmented society like Nigeria.

He said: “No matter how we try to conceal the imperativeness of religious inclusivity in our political dealings, we would fail as it reflect on choices we make and policies we eventually put forward”.

He stated further that “winning election is good, but maintaining peace after election is critical to the development of the country. There are competent northern Christians with impeccable track record, who could be running mate to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and one of them is the chairman northern Governors Forum and executive Governor Plateau State Rt Hon Simon Bako Lalong.”

On his part, the secretary of the group Amb. Muhammad Auwal Gumel identified justice, equity and fairness as recipe for credible leadership.

According to Gumel, choosing a Christian running mate from northern Nigeria will boost confidence, strengthen unity amongst diverse nationalities across the region and the country.

He pointed out the competence and capacity of the Plateau state governor, Rt Hon Simon Bako Lalong as the best option for running mate the APC has.

The statement said: “In today’s Nigeria, unlike in 1993, where a Muslim Muslim ticket won a presidential election, the reality now is different, a bit contentious and outrightly dangerous. There is needed for caution.

“Every situation must have a peculiar respond to reality of such moment, as such, a strong and competent northern Christian should be fished out, and that will be, the Chairman northern Governors Forum and executive Governor Plateau, State Rt Hon Simon Bako Lalong.”

The meeting had in attendance, members from across the 19 Northern states that make up the region.

Part of the resolution is to continue with consultation and indepth engagements across diverse groups within and outside the APC which include, party chieftains and elders, youth and women groups, all in a bid to get a credible running mate to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

