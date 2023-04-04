Perish your thought, Aremu slams proponents of interim government 

The Director General, Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), Ilorin, Cmrd Issa Aremu has asked those who are calling for interim national government ahead of May 29 inauguration to perish their thought.

He said interim national government is not only illegal but undemocratic, recalling that a Lagos High Court in 1993 had pronounced it illegal, and therefore, “it is a dubious legacy of the military rule which should not be returned to.”

The foremost labour leader also cautioned civil society organisations in the country to be wary of actions capable of truncating the nation’s democracy even as he challenged the organised labour to also lend their voices against imposing interim national government on them.

He spoke with journalists in Ilorin on the sideline of Ramadan Iftar prayers /birthday for his grandfather, Alhaji Abubakar Aremu, and grandson Habeeb.

Aremu said the burden of ensuring that a new administration is inaugurated on May 29, should not only be that of the Department of State Services but also that of all patriotic Nigerians.



Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

