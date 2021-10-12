Perjury’: High Court strikes out case filed against ECOWAS Court

‘

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has declined Jurisdiction in a perjury case filed against the President of ECOWAS Court and two other staffs of the Commission, Francisca Uzomaka Ofor and Tony Anene Maido.

In his ruling, the presiding Judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, cited that the issue was related to employment, saying the National Industrial Court is well positioned to handle their case.

He held, “I advise the plaintiff to approach the Industrial Court.”

Consequently, the trial Judges have since struck out the matter.

Blueprint reports that Justice Ekwo declined Jurisdiction based on the preliminary objections filed to challenge the suit.

The hearing of the case which was filed by H.G Grema and Co on behalf of his client was to commence on Monday at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The applicant had approached the Court in view of Article 61(a)(i) of the Ecowas Staff Regulation and Article 3(2) of Regulation C/REG.17/11/11 on the Establishment of the Ecowas Pension Scheme for staff of Ecowas institution to challenge the legality of the action of the President of the Commission.

He alleged that the President acted against the staff regulations by extending the appointment of Francisca Uzoamaka Ofor and Tony Anene Maidoh, stressing that the 1st and 2nd Defendants are liable for the offence of perjury having deliberately misled the 3rd and 4th defendant that their age at the time they retire is 62.

Hassan G.Grema further said his client has earlier sought an order of the Court to restrain the 1st and 2nd defendants to with immediate effect stop parading themselves as staff of the Commission and also to declare the action of the President of the Commission invalid, as it is illegal for him to have extended their service time beyond the day of their retirement.

Before the case was struck out for lack of Jurisdiction, part of the applicant’s prayers was urging the Court to mandate the 3rd and 4th defendants to with immediate effect withdraw the letter of extension of appointment issued to 1st and 2ne defendants on the 5th December, 2020.