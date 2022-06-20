Perm Sec pledges support to OSGoF on IGR

The Permanent Secretary (PS), Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Mallam Bashir Nura Alkali, has pledged support to the Office of Surveyor General of the Federation (OSGoF) to improve its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

He gave the pledge at a meeting with the Surveyor- General of the Federation (SGoF), Surveyor Abudulganiyu Adeyemi Adebomehin and members of the management of OSGoF at the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing Abuja, recently.

A statement issued by the Head of Press and Public Relations of OSGof, Mr. Abu, I. Michael in Abuja on Monday quoted Alkali stressing that funding for MDAs has become herculean due to dwindling financial resources.

He, therefore, reiterated the need for a robust mechanism for MDAs for improved IGR.

Earlier, the SGoF had noted that the budget usually allocated to his office was trifling considering its responsibilities that remain central to the activities and operations of the government and its MDAs, other establishments and the various sectors of the economy.

He disclosed that his office was running often at a deficit of about 8 to 10million naira monthly and this has affected the running of the day-to-day of its activities.

Adebomehin further revealed that the High Performance Data centre, which was supposed to be a major source of revenue generation for the Office, has not been functioning.

He listed inadequate office space, insufficient vehicles for official assignments and shortage of personnel as some of the other challenges confronting OSGoF.

He briefed the Permanent Secretary on OSGoF’s various collaboration efforts with other agencies, especially as the office has planned to embark on mapping of the entire country for the production of a large scale map that would inform effective decision-making, national planning and implementation of projects and programmes of the government.

He, however, stated that the drone, being used in the office presently is of limited capacity, hence, the office required the one of high capacity and resolution.

