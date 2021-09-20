Perm Sec urges private sector to increase participation in STI

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Mr. Edet Sunday Akpan has called on the Organised Private Sector (OPS) to explore ways of partnering with the various research institutes and agencies in commercializing viable products and services for the nations’ benefit.

The Permanent Secretary said this when he declared open the 19th Meeting of the National Council on Science, Technology and Innovation (NCSTI) with the theme: “Investment in Research and Development: A Necessary Tool to Improving Nigerian Economy” on Monday, in Abuja.

He said that the ministry was working tirelessly towards the reduction and elimination of the current high level of stand-alone research efforts scattered all over the country, especially those tied to national priorities.