Persistent queues: Kaduna speaker controls vehicles at filling station

The speaker, Kaduna state House of Assembly, Yusuf Zailani, on Friday personally directed vehicles at Shafa Energy Filling Station to ensure orderliness in order to allow the queue move smoothly.

Filling stations are daily besieged by motorists in search of fuel with most of the stations taken over by long queues of vehicles from morning till night.

Consequently, orderliness has been thrown to the winds as exits and entries to the stations are almost blocked with vehicles.

This was the position of affairs at Shafa Energy Filling Station situated on Shehu Yar’Adua Way in Millennium City, Chikun local government area of Kaduna state, when the speaker arrived Friday afternoon after the Juma’at prayers.

He called the manager and queried him on why he allowed the station to be so crowded and rowdy.

As the manager was trying to make excuses, the speaker, who represents Igabi state constituency, immediately ordered the vehicles at the exit point to join the queue.

He equally re-arranged the queues thereby ensuring that there was no shunting.

He then walked down the queue to calm down the motorists, chatting with some and assuring them that they would be served fuel.

Blueprint reports that within minutes there was orderliness and motorists who had spent over seven hours on the queues were able to get fuel within minutes as the queues started moving smoothly.