Persons with disabilities honour Govs Wike, Ortom, Bello, others

As Nigerians joins the rest of the world to mark the International Day of Persons With Disabilities 2021, persons living with disabilities in the country under the aegis of Persons With Disabilities Initiative Nigeria have honoured Governors Nyesom Wike, Samuel Ortom and Yahaya Bello of Rivers, Benue and Kogi states, respectively, for their consistent support to persons with disabilities in the country.

The director-general of the Department of State Security Service (DSS), and executive vice chairman of the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) were also honoured.

The awards were presented to the representatives of the honourees by Agustine Onwuamaegbu, national president of the organisation.

In his remark during the occasion attended by persons with disabilities from different parts of the country as well as other dignitaries, Mr. Onwuamaegbu expressed the gratitude of persons with disabilities in the country to President Muhammadu Buhari for signing into law the Disability Commission Act.

“For the first time, the Nigerian government took seriously the concerns and welfare issue of persons who are physically challenged in Nigeria. We thank him most sincerely.

“We are equally calling on state governments to domesticate the act in order to alleviate the sufferings of our people,” he said.

The activist charged his colleagues not to resort to “self pity and begging for survival. You may be physically challenged, but make use of your mind. Don’t be idle. Find something to do. Go into petty trading, look neat and sell food. By all means, find multiple streams of income.”

Other persons with disability from different states and tribes unanimously called on government and well-meaning Nigerians to support the physically challenged citizens in the country.