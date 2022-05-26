Peseiro assumes duty, meets with Finidi George, other backroom staff

The Super Eagles Technical Adviser Jose Peseiro has assumed duty following his arrival in Dallas, USA on Wednesday in preparation for the international friendly match against Mexico on Saturday.

Blueprint sport gathered that the Portuguese gaffer met with the backroom staff and briefs them about his vision for the national team.

The Portuguese gaffer was appointed few weeks back to take charge of the team after the departure of Gernot Rohr.

After missing out on the qualification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Paseiro was appointed to take over the Nigeria senior national team with a doubleheader of international friendlies as his first assignment.

The selected other appointed technical crew and selected home based players departed the country on Wednesday for the games and Paseiro joined the team on their arrival.

He met with the technical crew for the first time and had a meeting with them channelling a new beginning for the team

Super Eagles will begin a new era under the Portuguese coach with a game against Mexico in Dallas while his first competitive match will be against Leone Star of Sierra Leone in the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifier.

