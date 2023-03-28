Peseiro backs Osimhen after firing blanks against Guinea Bissau

Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro has put up a stout defence for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen after he failed to score against Guinea Bissau home and away.

Osimhen is one of the hottest strikers in Europe this season with 25 goals in all competitions for title-chasing Napoli.

However, he could not hit target against minnows The Wild Dogs of Guinea Bissau in both AFCON qualifiers.

Critics have suggested tactics and the quality of the Eagles midfield may be responsible for Osimhen not getting the goals for Nigeria.

However, Peseiro said Osimhen feels a lot more pressure playing for Nigeria than when he features for Napoli.

“Victor is the best striker in Europe, but it happens (not to score a goal),” the Super Eagles coach defended.

“He fights for the team, but he feels more pressure in national team than in Napoli, that’s not good.

“The players feel a lot of pressure because they want to do well for the country, for the flag. That way they commit more mistakes.

“The fans have to understand this.”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

