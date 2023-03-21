Peseiro dismisses Ndidi injury fears ahead of Super Eagles vs Guinea Bissau AFCON qualifier 

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is not injured and was only rested for the Super Eagles first training in Abuja ahead of a 2023 AFCON qualifier against Guinea Bissau.

Ndidi, who has lately battled injuries, was not part of the Eagles training Monday evening inside the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

Last season, the defensive midfielder missed 17 games due to injury, while he has only started 12 of his team’s 27 games in the current campaign.

Eagles coach Peseiro said the team work in conjunction with the clubs of the players and the medical staff of Leicester City advised he be rested after only playing a Premier League game two days earlier.

“The team inform us that it is better he is rested today (Monday) for him to recover well,” he said.

A full house of call-ups is expected to train at the National Stadium today by 5pm ahead of Friday’s qualifier against Guinea Bissau.

Nigeria lead their qualifying group with six points, two points ahead of second-placed Guinea Bissau.

