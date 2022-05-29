Peseiro hails Ogunjimi-led ANFASSC

The new Super Eagles technical crew led by Jose Peseiro had a swell time with the Authentic Nigeria Football and Allied Sports Supporters club as the team gets set for international friendlies against Mexico and Ecuador.

At the team’s base in Dallas, United States of America, President of the supporters club, Prince Abayomi Ogunjimi, met with the Jose Peseiro led crew and assured them of maximum support all through their stay in the United States.

On game day, Prince Ogunjimi is expected to lead the United States chapter of the Supporters club to cheer the Super Eagles to Victory.

Branded ANFASSC jerseys were presented to the coaches, while they unanimously noted that they are on the job to ensure that the Super Eagles get better in all spheres.

