Peseiro promises 2023 AFCON title for Nigeria

Super Eagles new coach Jose Peseiro has vowed to guide the team to a fourth AFCON crown.

Peseiro has been appointed the Eagles coach for an initial one year.

“We will work with great ambition, so that in the end we can finally call Nigeria the “four-time African champions!,” the 62-year-old Portuguese coach tweeted.

“Commanding the Super Eagles starts with knowing how to respect the history, value it and be inspired by its roots.

“Over 200 Million Nigerians, from all states and ethnicities, want the same thing: success.”

He also said he is proud to lead “one of the greatest football nations in the world”.

Peseiro will now hit the ground running this weekend when the Super Eagles take on Mexico in a friendly in the USA.

The Eagles will also tackle Ecuador in the USA, before they begin their qualifying campaign for the 2023 AFCON against Sierra Leone on June 9.

