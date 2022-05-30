Peseiro reveals playing style for Super Eagles 

Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro has expressed his love for attacking football.

The Super Eagles are noted for their attacking brand of football.

The West Africans exhibited that in their 2-1 defeat to the El Tri of Mexico on Sunday.

Peseiro hinted that he is not willing to jettison that in subsequent outings.

My philosophy as a coach is to play attacking football,” Peseiro after the game against Mexico.

“I love my team to score and pressure the opponent, this is the best way to unsettle your opponent and win games.

“That is how we played in the second half against Mexico.

“And we will work more ahead of the Ecuador game.”

