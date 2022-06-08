Peseiro vows to win AFCON for Super Eagles 

Super Eagles gaffer, Jose Peseiro has promised to bring smile to faces of Nigerians by winning next year African Cup of Nations in Cote D’Ivoire.

The Portuguese coach made the remarks to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development chief Sunday Dare on Thursday, as he was officially received at the Minister’s Conference Room at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

Peseiro said: “I came here for one goal; I want to win the next AFCON for my fantastic players and for Nigerians. I am confident because I believe in this team, I believe in the quality and the number of good players. I have followed Nigeria’s history in football from the 1994 and other successful teams and I want to bring back that joy again.”

The 62 year old thanked the Ministry and the NFF for giving him the opportunity to work with Nigeria, reiterating Nigeria’s stance as a top footballing nation in Africa.

