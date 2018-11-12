Pesticide Beans: SON set to engage farmers, others on code of practice

The Director General of Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) Osita Aboloma, Esq has assured that arrangements are ongoing among the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, other regulatory agencies and SON for a nationwide advocacy programme for farmers, processors and extension workers in states and local governments on the standard and codes of practice for beans and other grains.

The DG also called on Nigerians in general to report to relevant regulatory and security agencies any suspected unwholesome, substandard or life endangering products or practices.

Aboloma in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja commended the consumers who reported a Beans Vendor for using a pesticide for the preservation of the crop on sale to the Police.

The DG said there are relevant Nigeria Industrial Standard and Codes of Practice for beans along the value chain, to take care of issues concerning the proper preservation of the crop from planting to the table and assure the safety of consumers in Nigeria.

The Standard and Codes of Practices, which have been approved for use by the Standards Council according to the statement, were results of consensus decisions by stakeholders, including, farmers, processors, Agriculture Ministry officials, regulatory agencies, academicians, research institutes and consumer advocates among others, while SON officials provided the Secretariat.

He enumerated the Standard and Codes of Practice as follows; Standard for Dry Beans (NIS 1030: 2018), Code of Good Agricultural Practice: Planting of Dry Beans (NCP 065: 2018), Code of Good Practice: Harvesting of Dry Beans (NCP 067: 2018)

“Code of Practice for Packaging of Dry Beans (NCP 064: 2018) Code of Practice: Storage and Transportation of Dry Beans (NCP 066: 2018),” he said.

