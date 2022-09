Former Ekiti state governor, Peter Ayodele Fayose’s younger brother, Isaac has vowed to vote Labour Party, presidential candidate, Peter Obi as president in 2023.

Isaac also added that he will be voting for Babajide Sanwo-Olu as Governor of Lagos state in 2023.

He made the revelation in a Facebook post.

“PDP National is a dead party! In Lagos, I am voting for Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu. My polling unit is on Admiralty way Lekki phase 1.

“For President, I am voting Mr. Peter Obi,” Fayose wrote.

