Peter Obi drags People’s Gazette to court over ‘fake audio leak’, raises fresh alarm

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to sue the Peoples Gazette over a viral leaked audio conversation between him and Living Faith Church General Overseer (GO), Bishop David Oyedepo published by the online newspaper on Sunday, April 1, 2023.

Obi disclosed this in a thread on his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday.

He wrote, “The attempts to manipulate Nigerians are very sad and wicked. Our legal team has been instructed to take appropriate legal actions against Peoples Gazette and others.

“Let me reiterate that the audio call being circulated is fake, and at no time throughout the campaign and now did I ever say, think, or even imply that the 2023 election is, or was, a religious war.

“While we call on all concerned Nigerians and the international community to implore the APC and the APC led-government to stop their nasty attacks, my focus and commitment to lawfully and peacefully retrieve our mandate to secure and unite our Nation, take Nigeria from consumption to production, pull millions of Nigerians out of multidimensional poverty, especially in the north, and jumpstart prosperity through agricultural, industrial, and technological revolution remain unchanged,” Obi said.

“Elections are over, and we are in court to retrieve our stolen mandate. Let me reiterate that we are doing so through all lawful and peaceful options in line with our legal system and constitution. I continue to implore all Nigerians to remain peaceful and law-abiding.”

Obi also raised alarm over plans to arrest him or force him to exile.

