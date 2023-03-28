Peter Obi holds closed door meeting with LP lawmakers-elect, party crashes price governorship nomination form 

Arising from its stance as a people’s oriented platform, the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, Tuesday, met with the party’s lawmakers-elect in closed-door meeting that lasted for one and half hours.

Though the reasons for first phase of the meeting held at the instance of Obi was not disclosed, the party however, resolved to crash the party’s nomination fee for the governorship election in Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa states slated for November this year from N25 million to N15 million.

The party therefore resolved to refund the sum of N10 million to aspirants who have obtained their governorship forms at the cost of N25 million.

The meeting attended by the National Chairman of the party, Barr Julius Abure, Senator Nenadi Usman, Ireti Kingibe who won the lone senatorial seat in FCT and host of others, also deliberated on strategy to retrieve its alleged stolen mandate through the court.

The party also deliberated on ways to keep the party strong without allowing infiltrations which might cause the defection of members to other political parties at the resumption of the 10th Assembly.

Addressing newsmen after the meeting, Barr Julius Abure urged members of the party to continue to “work as a family”, stressing that Labour Party has come to stay and “is a party for the people”

Abure said: “The very reason why we are here today is to continue to build our party against infiltration and strengthen the relationship between the party and the members of the National Assembly, especially those who were elected to the House of Representatives and the Senate”.

According to him, the Labour Party will continue to build its structure and ensure that all its mandates that were stolen are recovered.

“We will continue to provide quality leadership because our members-elect are men of integrity. They rode on the part of the people and the Labour Party is the party of the people.

“They have the capacity to resist infiltration. We will build on the successes recorded by the party and we will continue to build on this engagement,” Abure said, adding that they have no choice than to continue to provide leadership to the people.

“Today, I can announce to you that we have 8 Senators and 34 House of Representatives seats. As of today, we do not control the majority but we will watch and see what other parties will do before we take a stand.”

Abure announced the death of one of its gubernatorial aspirants in Imo state, Humphrey Anumudu, adding that the party also resolved that the N25 million he paid for the purchase of governorship nomination form for Imo state would be refunded to his family.

